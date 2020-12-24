Community members react as violence continues

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People are begging for the violence to stop after two people were murdered yesterday. That’s after a weekend during which six people were shot. Police won’t say if the two yesterday are connected, but the shootings over the weekend were. Yesterday two people were killed.

The first was around noon on South Haworth Avenue by Sunset. 33-year-old Timothy Clemmons was found dead from assault wounds. The second happened around 10 last night. It was on Leafland by Church. Police found 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings dead in a vehicle. He’d been shot several times in his head and chest.

Elijah England is an activist in Decatur. He says the recent violence affects far more than just the people involved.

“It’s really a community killer because you know, I’m seeing people that I used to work with or that I know that say, oh I’m afraid to go down the street, I’m afraid to go to the store because, you know, that man and his son, they were just out, and his ten-year-old got shot, and it was just a stray bullet,” said England.

England feels the violence is also a big reason why the city’s population keeps going down. He feels more should be invested in improving infrastructure, like re-paving roads and attracting new business. He thinks that would improve things for everyone living there.

We talked to a neighbor who was across the street when last night’s shooting happened.

“Because it’s so close to home to a point where you say… what if I was stepping out my door? What if I was driving the opposite direction? Bullets fly, they have no name. And you could get caught in the crossfire and innocent and have absolutely nothing to do with it. It’s senseless,” said neighbor Canzette Jackson.

There’s an anti-violence vigil coming up on Monday at 3 p.m. in Central Park. It’s being organized by a group called Pain 2 Peace.