Community members have blast from the past after 50-year-old time capsule opened

MELVIN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some former classmates in Melvin had a blast from the past Saturday morning.

This morning they dug up a 50-years-old time capsule that was buried in front of the Melvin library. They found film footage, old photos, and vintage plates they hadn’t seen since they were kids. They dug it up just before nine o’ clock.

“In ’71 I was 11 years old, I didn’t think I was going to reach my age to begin with,” one classmate said. “But to have some of the elder folks here who put this down when they were young adults is pretty cool.”

They’ll be putting those items on display for the Ford County Fair, then bring it to the village hall where it will stay.