Community members gather for rally to support Danville police

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors gathered outside the Public Safety Building to show support for local law enforcement officers Saturday afternoon.

State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) attended the rally. He and organizers told WCIA the rally was planned in light of the state’s most recent criminal justice reform bill. They said they were concerned about the implications of that bill on the Danville Police Department and the group wanted to remind officers that they support them.

