Community members discuss “safe routes to school” plan

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — It will soon be safer for kids to walk and bike to an elementary school. Tuesday, people got the chance to learn how.

Community members saw renderings, and had the chance to ask questions about a safety improvement project for Northview Elementary School.

The biggest concern is the amount of traffic and congestion in the area. Engineers hope to separate that, so kids feel safer and encouraged to walk and bike to school.

They took input from parents and residents at this meeting, to help develop phase one of the project.

This is possible thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Safe Routes to School program.

The goal is to start construction by next summer.