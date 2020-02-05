Community leaders honored

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way Champaign County came together Tuesday to recognize some of the community leaders who have made an impact.

The non-profit started giving out awards about 15 years ago. They say it is for thanking the people benefiting the community most.

One of the people to be given a difference maker award was Tracy Parsons. He works for the City of Champaign, but is most well known for facilitating the Champaign County Community Coalition. United Way says the way the group is able to unify the county was one of the reasons he was chosen.

“My passion right now is about our youth, and what we can continue to do to strengthen opportunities, exposure so that kids can make better decisions,” says Parsons. “Realize what’s available to them in our great community.”

Julie Pryde of the Public Health Department, Joe O’Neill of Unity Boys Youth Basketball, and Subaru of Champaign County were also recognized.