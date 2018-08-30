Community heartbroken after teenager's death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Friends are remembering the life of 16-year-old, David Sankey, after he was shot and killed.

David Sankey was a former Central High School student. He was also part of the READY program.

The shooting happened Tuesday night.

His friends say he had many nicknames and was loving and caring. That's why they're not sure why this happened to him.

Champaign Police were called out for a shots fired report. They found Sankey there. He had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news spread quickly. Many of his friends were heartbroken to find out what happened to him.

Briah Harris-Howard is one of them.

She says she was in shock when she got the call that he was dead.

"It's so sad he had to be taken away so early at a young age," says Briah Harris-Howard.

She and others have told us Sankey was a fun person.

It's hard for her to believe someone took his life. She'll remember him for simply being there for her.

"He's just always been there. He's the type of person that's always there for you no matter what." says Harris-Howard.

While his family and friends cope with the loss, police have been working to find the person who pulled the trigger.

"We do have some information that we are working with but we are still in a position where we do need substantially more information at this point," says Shaffer.

Police say they're still working on solutions to gun violence.

"It's a community issue and community effort, not just a police effort that is tasked to try to deal with this issue," says Shaffer.

Friday's Central-Centennial football game has been postponed because of the crime. Police say there's been no threat to the schools or activities but they just want to be safe. The game has been pushed back to Saturday morning. It'll start at eight.

