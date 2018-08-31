Community event planned following deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a teenager was shot and killed, his friend is doing something to support families impacted by gun violence.

On Tuesday night 16-year-old David Sankey died after being shot in the head. It happened near Garden Hills and Paula Drive in Champaign. Now one of his close friends is trying to help others after this tragedy.

Aaliyah Jackson is planning an anti-violence community event. It’ll be open to anyone, especially those affected by any type of violence. This would be a tribute to all the families who have lost loved ones, like Sankey’s family. They still don’t have answers to who killed him or why it happened. This event would be a time for people to speak about their experiences and share their stories.

Jackson says, “I feel like we haven’t really done anything like this before. Schools have had assemblies and stuff but it’s not just the schools, it’s everybody. It’s not just kids, it’s older people too. It’s for everybody. I feel like we haven’t done a big community event like this.”

The plan is to have the event on October 13, 2018 at the Urbana High School football field. She talked to the principal to see if they could make it happen. They’ll be working to finalize the plans in the next month.

If anyone would like to help with food or any other donations click this link to the event’s “Go Fund Me” page.