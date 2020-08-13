Community colleges offer “smart choice” to pricey online classes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several universities are still going with a hybrid learning plan for students this Fall, but some students are looking at other options for classes they have to take online.

Parkland College wants students to know they can be the smart choice to avoid paying university prices for online classes.

“It’s really disrupted higher education in many ways, thinking about the online/hybrid model almost as universal,” says Vice President of Communications Stephanie Stuart. “I think that’s the reason we have been putting that option in front of students. A lot of families and students are weighing what their options are, especially when they consider that four-year institution price tag.”

Parkland says it has always had a good number of students from local schools like the University of Illinois take a couple of classes each semester. But over the summer it has seen an uptick in online classes, especially science courses. While the numbers are still adjusting before the semester officially starts, they believe that will carry over into the Fall.

“The quality of instructors, engagement, all of those things make us think we’re a smart choice,” says Stuart. “With many students, more and more every day, we’ve been quite busy this week and we will continue to be next week before classes start on the 24th. A lot of students think Parkland is a smart choice.”

Parkland College is having a virtual town hall for new and prospective students. They are going over the nuts and bolts of the upcoming semester.