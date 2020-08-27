Community college to offer $40 GED test for limited time

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Danville Area Community College (DACC) announced Wednesday the college will offer a discounted general education degree (GED) test for a third of the usual cost, while funds last.

A press release from DACC said a subsidy from the Illinois Community College Board has made the reduced price possible.

Normally, DACC charges $120 for a GED test. It will be only $40 for a limited time.

The college reminded people that High School Equivalency/GED test courses are always free, and they will offer several options for the fall:

Beginning Sept. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Beginning Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Beginning Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Virtual GED courses via Zoom will also be offered this fall. A specific reading level is needed to enroll, and online classes will require four to six hours of independent work each week.

Virtual GED classes will be held:

Beginning Sept. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Beginning Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Registration and placement testing will be held at Prairie Hall from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

For more information, you can call 217-443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.