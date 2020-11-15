Community college adding training course for aspiring teachers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Richland community college is offering a new training program for teachers. The program is designed to help local experts transition their knowledge from the field into to the classroom.

Those who qualify will also receive a stipend. Richland official John Oliver hopes people will see this as an opportunity to try something new. “There are people who can come straight from the industry and go straight into teaching, but there’s some who would be hesitant because they’ve never taught anyone before,” he said.

Richland leaders hope this can add instructors across several fields.