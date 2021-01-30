Community church gives away free items

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Community Church of God gave away 200 loaves of bread and gallons of milk today.

They used the donation money from their food pantry to buy items from the Save A Lot grocery store and set up in the parking lot.

Volunteers from the church greeted neighbors, offered them free items, and helped carry and load items into their cars. Officers from the Danville Police Department were also there to lend a helping hand.

Pastor LeStan Hoskins said, “We just wanna help and give hope to people and let people know that we care about them.”

Some of the recipients said that the free items from today would go a long way for their families, but above all else, they were just happy to know that people in their community were looking out for them.