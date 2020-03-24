Community benefits from foundation’s generosity

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is stepping up in major ways to help support the community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, it was announced the foundation is committing $290,000 to local social service agencies which help vulnerable residents. It’s also partnering with locally-owned restaurants to provide free meals for first responders.

The funding is in addition to an earlier $1 million commitment by the foundation to be distributed by the Resource Taskforce.

Tuesday’s commitment provides:

$30,000 to Meals on Wheels to expand service to clients in need

$50,000 to BabyTalk for formula, baby food and other necessities for families with infants

$110,000 to the United Way: $100,000 for food pantries and $10,000 for the Good Samaritan Inn to provide meals to residents in need

Up to $100,000 in free meal vouchers from more than 20 locally-owned restaurants for on-duty first responders from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service

“Providing support to vulnerable residents and first responders in our home community is something we have always strived to do,” said Howard G. Buffett, chair and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. “We welcome the opportunity to expand our support during this historic crisis and are happy that this approach will also indirectly aid locally-owned small businesses.”

“We appreciate the Howard G. Buffett Foundation’s efforts to help take care of our most vulnerable population and give a boost to our small businesses by offering meals for our first responders. We are all in this together, and this is a creative way to serve so many with his generous gift,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

