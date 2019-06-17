Community benefit for teenager

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker, a first-term Democrat, "surprised the heck out of everybody" when he struck a series of pro-business compromises as the clock ran out in his first legislative session at the statehouse, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said on Capitol Connection.

"It’s really kind of a tale of two sessions, and almost a tale of two governors over the last several months," Maisch said. "[Pritzker] came out of the gate with a huge minimum wage increase that small businesses are not going to be able to pay. He went straight to the graduated income tax. But then at the end, [he] came around and said, 'you know what, the elimination of a lot of these taxes, a capital bill, a new economic development incentive that is really important for a lot of people.' There it was. Like, bam. Surprised the heck out of everybody. It is a much, much more balanced assessment than it would have been two weeks before the end of session."