Community bands together to find missing dog

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA)–A Central Illinois Community is rallying around a missing dog.

Amy McElroy was babysitting Piper, a yellow Labrador Retriever, at her home in St. Joseph before the dog ran off Wednesday afternoon. McElroy got a call from a teacher at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church later that evening about a dog running loose.

Piper has last been seen wandering the cornfields behind the Church. Search parties have scoured the fields day and night, and even have used drone footage in an effort to find the lost pup.

What makes the situation tougher is that Piper’s owner, Cindy Ferry, can’t help with the search. Ferry is currently in Louisiana with State Farm to help assist victims of Hurricane Laura.

“Ultimately, my heart and soul are with my dog and in St. Joseph” Ferry said.

Dealing with what she describes as a humbling situation, Ferry says it’s very rewarding to see a village come together for her dog. McElroy is also overwhelmed by the support.

“We’ve always known St. Joes is a great place to live, but everyone really has just come together,” McElroy said.” People have been reaching out and asking what can we do?”

As for Piper, the yellow lab has been spotted near the cornfields. Her canine brother Toby has been sniffing throughout the fields looking for her. Volunteers are hoping to lure her out of the corn and bring her home. They believe that now, rescuing Piper is only a matter of time.