Committee chosen to address reopening higher ed for fall

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In response to Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) gathered a group of people to provide guidance on how campuses around the state can safely open this fall amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Governor for Education Jesse Ruiz said, “I am grateful for IBHE’s leadership on this and look forward to the committee’s recommendations for the 2020-2021 academic year. As always, our priority remains protecting the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, while providing a high-quality education to prepare students for future careers.”

The University of Illinois System, with its deep scientific expertise and ongoing statewide work related to COVID-19, will ensure the committee has access to the latest public health research and guidance with a lens uniquely focused on higher education.

Members of the committee include:

  • IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro
  • Dean & Provost of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Jerry Kruse

Public university reps

  • Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman
  • University of Illinois President Tim Killeen
  • Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahony
  • Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka Scott

Private college and university reps

  • Judson University President Gene Crume
  • Loyola University President Jo Ann Rooney
  • Northwestern University President Morton Shapiro
  • University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer
  • Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities President David Tretter

Community college reps

  • City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado
  • Illinois Central College President Sheila Quirk-Bailey
  • Lincoln Land Community College President Charlotte Warren
  • Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson
  • Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham

