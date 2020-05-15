Committee chosen to address reopening higher ed for fall

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In response to Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) gathered a group of people to provide guidance on how campuses around the state can safely open this fall amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Governor for Education Jesse Ruiz said, “I am grateful for IBHE’s leadership on this and look forward to the committee’s recommendations for the 2020-2021 academic year. As always, our priority remains protecting the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, while providing a high-quality education to prepare students for future careers.”

The University of Illinois System, with its deep scientific expertise and ongoing statewide work related to COVID-19, will ensure the committee has access to the latest public health research and guidance with a lens uniquely focused on higher education.

Members of the committee include:

IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro

Dean & Provost of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Jerry Kruse

Public university reps

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen

Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahony

Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka Scott

Private college and university reps

Judson University President Gene Crume

Loyola University President Jo Ann Rooney

Northwestern University President Morton Shapiro

University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer

Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities President David Tretter

Community college reps