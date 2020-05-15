Committee chosen to address reopening higher ed for fall

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In response to Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) gathered a group of people to provide guidance on how campuses around the state can safely open this fall amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Governor for Education Jesse Ruiz said, “I am grateful for IBHE’s leadership on this and look forward to the committee’s recommendations for the 2020-2021 academic year. As always, our priority remains protecting the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, while providing a high-quality education to prepare students for future careers.”
The University of Illinois System, with its deep scientific expertise and ongoing statewide work related to COVID-19, will ensure the committee has access to the latest public health research and guidance with a lens uniquely focused on higher education.
Members of the committee include:
- IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro
- Dean & Provost of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Jerry Kruse
Public university reps
- Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman
- University of Illinois President Tim Killeen
- Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahony
- Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka Scott
Private college and university reps
- Judson University President Gene Crume
- Loyola University President Jo Ann Rooney
- Northwestern University President Morton Shapiro
- University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer
- Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities President David Tretter
Community college reps
- City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado
- Illinois Central College President Sheila Quirk-Bailey
- Lincoln Land Community College President Charlotte Warren
- Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson
- Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham