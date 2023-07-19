RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is taking a different approach to stopping violence in Rantoul and he’s using basketball to do it.

The Forum Fitness Center will be the home of a Midnight Basketball League for the next four weeks. Contrary to its name, the games will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizer Herbert Burnett said the game will be the bait, bringing people in. The nighttime basketball games will also give the community a chance to come together and build relationships.

“We want to bring resources in to help push these kids in their destiny. We’re going to do it like you’ve never seen it been done,” Burnett said. “I’ve seen it because we did it in El Paso. But the way we going to do it is going to be very conducive to killing this gun violence.”

The first game will be held this Saturday. Burnett said people have until Thursday to sign up online.