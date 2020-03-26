1  of  2
COVID-19
Coloring contest keeps kids engaged

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An area entertainment company is working to keep the kids entertained while school is out of session. KAZ Amusements & Entertainment is holding a coloring contest.

It’s working with other Coles County businesses to include prizes for the winners. Kids can win gift certificates, free bounce house rental, go-karting, lunch with the sheriff and more!

There are several designs to choose from. The contest is open to everyone. Submissions should be limited to one of each design if multiple pictures are being done.

