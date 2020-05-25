Color guard honors veterans

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic did not stop a more than decade long Memorial Day tradition from continuing Monday.

The William F. Earnest Post 559 Color Guard spent each Memorial Day and Veterans Day honoring residents at Prairie Winds Assisted Living. Usually the ceremony is more intimate. With distancing in mind, the color guard marched around their building for people inside to watch. They say they did not want to miss the holiday.

“We come to recognize our friends ad our veterans here at Prairie Winds,” says Robbie Wright. “We have a 14 year relationship that we want to keep going, and even with the pandemic we though it was important to continue our services here.”

Prairie Winds says they have six veterans with them right now, but everyone there was touched because they all know someone involved in the military.