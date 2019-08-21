College students weather the storm to volunteer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Heavy rain showers did not stop some college students from helping others move in Tuesday.

More than 150 volunteers helped freshmen at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) get situated on campus. The volunteers included students and faculty members helping families get things set up in the Lincoln and Founders residence halls.

“It’s really important that they come together and make sure to support the incoming class and then it’s a tradition that goes on for upperclassmen to come and help those first year students when they move in,” said UIS Director of Residence Life Brian Kelley.

Volunteers used makeshift ponchos to help get them moved in by any means necessary. Classes at UIS begin next Monday, August 26th.