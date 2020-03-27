College contributes healthcare equipment

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area medical centers are benefitting from the generosity of Lake Land College. It’s donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, in Effingham, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, in Mattoon.

Items collected from LLC’s Allied Health program on campus and the Kluthe Center include gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, masks and wipes. Several boxes of isolation gowns, shoe covers and disposable masks were also donated.

Nursing Instructor/Director of Nursing Cheryl Beam donates PPE to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.

Courtesy: HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.

“Lake Land College benefits from our partnerships with area health care facilities and wants to support our local organizations whenever possible,” Josh Bullock, Lake Land College president, said. “We are very grateful to the healthcare professionals in our area who are working around the clock to keep our communities safe. As many of these individuals are our own Laker Alumni, please know how very proud we are of your commitment to your profession.”