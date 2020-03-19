College board OK’s refunds, cancels commencement

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials for Eastern Illinois University (EIU) have given permission for their school president to start issuing credits or refunds to students who do not return to campus housing this spring.

An action item authorizing these refunds or credits was passed Thursday afternoon by the EIU Board of Trustees at an emergency meeting. School President Dr. David Glassman said they will be strongly urging their students to not return to campus before or after spring break. He added everything that they need for their classes is online. For students living in their residence halls, Glassman said that when they come back from spring break, they should be prepared to come, take their belongings, and return to their permanent residences.

The school president also announced that they felt the need to cancel on-site commencement ceremonies. Graduating students will still be sent a program including their names on it, and they will get their diplomas at the normal time.

Like other universities, EIU will be hosting only online classes or alternative method classes, instead of traditional face-to-face instruction. Many campus facilities, such as their recreational center, bowling alley and swimming pool have been closed. Their arts programming has also been canceled. Counseling and career center services will continue to be provided remotely.

He added will be some “extraordinary cases” of students that will need to keep living in on-campus housing, including those who are from out of the county, who do not have permanent homes, or who do not have the technology at their homes to finish their courses online. It will be up to the students to make that decision, Glassman said, and not a state arbitrator.

“If it’s not an extraordinary circumstance, there is no reason to be on campus.”

As other universities have already indicated, students who do not return to official campus housing will have their account credited or given a prorated refund based on the remainder of the school year or their housing contract.

“While I believe it is the necessary thing to do or the right thing to do, I do not have the authority to do so,” Glassman said, adding that students will certainly believe they are entitled to return to campus if they do not get a refund.

Those who have an account that is past due will their credit applied towards their balance, according to the school president. Students returning for the next year can use their credits for future tuition or fees. For those students who are not returning next year, or are graduating, the school can provide a refund.

Check-out for students living on campus will begin March 22.

If 100 percent of all students that reside on campus elected to leave, the cost of crediting or refunding them would not exceed $3.8 million. They are also expecting to save somewhere around $1 million because of the reduced need for food and student labor in their dining halls, according to Interim Vice President of Business Affairs Paul McCann. That would be in addition to some savings on utilities by not having to air condition or heat certain buildings.

According to Glassman, the Illinois Board of Education has requested a list of costs related to COVID-19. Those include expenses of real or tentative nature and contingency costs. For example, the cancellation of March Madness will reduce funds provided by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) by $600,000-$800,000. That could be as high as $1 million “in a good year.”

“We don’t know exactly how much, but these are things that could affect us,” he said.

The University of Illinois (UI) will also be providing refunds to students who move out of campus housing by March 28th. Their account will get a prorated credit for their permanent room assignment and academic meal plan as of March 14. More information about the UI’s housing refund policy can be found online.