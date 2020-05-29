College baseball season called off

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Dans and Prospect League have canceled the 2020 season in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Previously announced, Layfayette and DuPage canceled programs since their stadiums were not available for use amid the state’s current government restrictions concerning crowds and social distancing.

“This is a decision that was reached with reluctance,” said Dans General Manager and managing partner Jeanie Cooke. “The league directors held many agonizing conference calls before reaching this difficult but necessary decision.”

“The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel has been our first and foremost priority throughout this process,” added Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.

“As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities.”

“We were definitely looking forward to our 33rd season this year,” Cooke said. “But we excitedly await playing in 2021, when we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the opening of Danville Stadium.”