Collection drive for handmade masks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of essential workers in our area are still clocking in without face masks. Tuesday, you have a chance to help them protect themselves.

WCIA-3 News’ Mask Drive is right in our back parking lot on Randolph Street. Any mask you’ve made can be dropped off in a plastic bag. There’s no need to come into contact with anyone. Just seal the masks in a plastic bag and toss them into a bin when you get here.

Besides complying with the governor’s order and reducing the possibility of getting or infecting someone else, wearing a mask in public also gives people peace of mind, especially if they’re older or immunocompromised.

An infection preventionist at Carle says there’s another benefit to wearing a mask: It keeps you from touching your face or mouth. Help essential workers protect themselves.

Champaign County Mask Drive

WCIA-3 News Back Parking Lot

Tuesday, April 28

9 am – 7 pm