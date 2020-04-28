Collection drive for handmade masks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of essential workers in our area are still clocking in without face masks. Tuesday, you have a chance to help them protect themselves.
WCIA-3 News’ Mask Drive is right in our back parking lot on Randolph Street. Any mask you’ve made can be dropped off in a plastic bag. There’s no need to come into contact with anyone. Just seal the masks in a plastic bag and toss them into a bin when you get here.
Besides complying with the governor’s order and reducing the possibility of getting or infecting someone else, wearing a mask in public also gives people peace of mind, especially if they’re older or immunocompromised.
An infection preventionist at Carle says there’s another benefit to wearing a mask: It keeps you from touching your face or mouth. Help essential workers protect themselves.
Champaign County Mask Drive
WCIA-3 News Back Parking Lot
Tuesday, April 28
9 am – 7 pm