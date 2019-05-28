Collapsed ADM tank causes road closure
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Part of a road is closed after a water storage tank collapsed early Tuesday morning.
This happened around 2 a.m. at the ADM soybean plant on Faries Parkway. Officials say no one was hurt. The road in front of the facility is temporarily closed while workers continue cleaning up debris.
