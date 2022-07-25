COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) — As some central Illinois school districts start class next week, one of them is dealing with more than staffing shortages.

Ridgeview Junior High School in Colfax suffered water damage and flooding on Saturday as storms rolled across the area. The lower levels of the school saw about an inch of flooding and maintenance crews said six feet of water built up in the boiler room, actually bending a metal door and causing the flooding to spread.

SERVPRO worker Jeremy Hardin said water and flooding damage is the hardest mess to clean up.

“So what we will be doing is actually physically removing all the excess water, wiping everything down, disinfecting and doing the demo work,” Hardin said.

The school district sent a text message to staff asking all to stay out of the building until further notice. Cleanup is expected to take a week and will interfere with the start of school.