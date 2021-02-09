Cold weather leads to dangerous road conditions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public works crews say there are a lot of factors that go into determining how to treat the roads.

However, as temperatures drop, the number of effective ways to stop roads from icing over drop as well.

Public works crews race against the clock every day.

“Anything that’s exposed, totally surrounded by the wind and weather – those areas freeze first,” IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel says. “We want to treat those the best we can.”

It’s an issue crews face each morning. Temperatures are at their lowest, as are the number of tires hitting the roads.

“What does help is traffic,” Champaign Public Works director Kris Koester says. “So, if we’ve got vehicles traveling over it, that can provide some sort of heat.”

How do crews decide what to treat roads with? Koester says it depends.

“Salt can sort of be used when it’s more on the warmer side,” he says. “Once it gets to being at a certain temperature, you want to use a salt brine. And then, once it gets below a certain temperature, you only want to use the calcium chloride.”

“It just depends on the situation,” Wappel adds. “The weather, obviously, is the determining and the biggest factor, but you know, sometimes it’s a juggling act. It’s a balancing act.”

While the situations may vary, one thing remains a constant: the need for drivers to be cautious.

“During morning rush hour, please take your time, be careful,” Wappel says. “The roads can be slick, because the temperatures drop so low typically overnight. And if there’s wind, you know, that’s a factor as well.”

You can check Getting Around Illinois for the latest on road conditions.