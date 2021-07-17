Cold Air Funnels Spotted near Sadorus, Metcalf, Decatur on Saturday Evening

SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA) – A cold air funnel was spotted near Sadorus on Saturday evening.

COLD AIR FUNNELS: Another cold air funnel in Champaign County after 7p. This forms under a weak updraft with marginal instability, much like we've seen today. Radar doesn't even show a storm in the area now.

📸: Stephanie Hudson-White, Southern Champaign County @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ne0dyamR77 — Jacob Dickey, WCIA 3 News (@jacobdickeywx) July 18, 2021

The funnel formed under a weak updraft of a storm and was highly visible across parts of Central Illinois. WCIA received several reports and photos online and over the phone of the funnel.

An additional pair of funnels was spotted along US-36 between Metcalf and Hume in Douglas County.

Another report of a funnel came in from near Decatur. All of the funnels happened close between 6:30p and 7:30p.

Cold air funnels form beneath weak updrafts, showers and thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. They can be common after a cold front and are most likely in the afternoon and evening during peak heating hours.

Cold air funnels rarely touch down, but if they do they can cause brief, weak damage, lasting no more than a few minutes.