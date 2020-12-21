Col. Wolfe School getting offers from potential buyers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois (UI) is getting several offers for the historic Colonel Wolfe School.

Senior Real Estate Director Bruce Walden says they have three or four proposals for the building. It sits at Fourth and Healey streets.

If there are no takers, the U. of I. could tear it down and sell the land — per an agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

The deadline for sale proposals was set for Monday afternoon.

Susan Appel, with the Preservation and Conservation Association previously told WCIA she was worried the building was being rushed into demolition.

She says the building’s namesake takes after a prominent Civil War figure who helped muster troops in C-U. Additionally, the first Black UI architecture graduate helped design the school.

On Monday, Appel said she was glad preservation-oriented developers were interested in the property, adding “there should be that kind of interest.”

“My hope is that the proposals received will be dealt with fairly,” Appel says, “and in the spirit of the SHPO’s preservation covenant that runs with the sale of the building.”

In the case that all proposals are rejected, Appel says the UI would be in the position “it seems to have wanted from the start — to be allowed (by the SHPO) to demolish the historic school and proceed with transferring the land to some developer who won’t have to follow the preservation covenant.

“I personally would not be at all surprised to see another apartment tower fill the space, where the building could have been adaptively reused, while also honoring the history of the school and those associated with it.”