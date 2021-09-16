Coalition to announce strategy on combating violence in community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Community Coalition will host an open house on Monday to inform members of the community of how they can support people affected by community violence and COVID-19.

The open house will happen at the Champaign American Legion at 704 Hickory Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to Mary Roberson, Community Relations Specialist in the City of Champaign’s Office of Equity, Community and Human Rights, the open house is a follow-up to neighborhood safety meetings Community Coalition has hosted in the past.

“A recurring comment from community members is that they want to help and do more,” Roberson said of these meetings. “They’re just not quite sure where, they’re not quite sure how. We’re reaching back out to everybody that’s attended them and letting them know ‘This is the next step. If you want to get involved, if you want to volunteer, we’ve got space.’”

Support for individuals affected by violence includes but is not limited to relocating them to new homes, whether it be temporary or permanent, to avoid further violence or to address a critical need such as a new disability.

Community Coalition is also putting together a hospital crisis team that can respond to incidents and disasters to support not just victims and their families, but also hospital staff in a time of physical and emotional trauma.

“There’s a lot of opportunities to support impacted families,” Roberson said. “Each family may have a lot of complex needs, so it’s important to have a wide spectrum of folks available who can help provide different resources.”

Paid and volunteer positions are available. Interested individuals can sign up by emailing curesponds@gmail.com or by calling or texting 217-931-9989.