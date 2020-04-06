Coalition seeks hand sanitizer donations for Illinois prisons

The Illinois Coalition of Higher Education in Prisons is raising money to get hand sanitizer into the state’s prisons.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Last month, COVID-19 forced the Illinois Coalition of Higher Education in Prisons to suspend the educational programming it brings into prisons across the state.

But that didn’t mean the group’s work was done.

It just shifted gears.

Now, those with IL-CHEP are working alongside a Peoria-based distillery to solicit donations that will fund an effort to bring hand sanitizer into the state’s prisons and into the hands of a population uniquely at-risk of contracting COVID-19 because of an inability to socially distance.

“This got started when the (IL-CHEP) got contacted by the Illinois Department of Corrections,” IL-CHEP representative Rebecca Ginsburg said. “We were concerned about our students, their well-being and their safety and we asked if there was anything we could do. We were instructed there was a need for sanitizer. That’s when we mobilized.”

The IL-CHEP ended up paired with Black Band Distillery, a Peoria business with a grand opening halted by the pandemic. Despite the postponement, the distillery is still able to produce hand sanitizer up to World Health Organization standards, owner Chris Ober told WMBD Monday, and a lot of it — up to 12,000 gallons a day.

Now, it’s just a matter of getting enough donations so that the product can make its way into the hands of people inside prisons.

“There are about 40,000 people who are incarcerated in Illinois,” Ginsburg said. “Most of those people are living in double cells, so they’re sharing a cell with at least one other person. So, we estimate that if we can provide 20,000 sanitizer containers, we can at least be able to theoretically get one in every prison cell within the state of Illinois.”

It’s not just about those living in prisons, either, Ginsburg added, noting that the effort to bring sanitizer into the prisons is about a community effort to keep multiple groups of people safe.

“Again, people who are trapped in prisons have interaction with the surrounding communities,” she said. “These aren’t hermetically-sealed institutions. People come in and out of prisons every day and we don’t want prisons to be the weak spot in our public health effort. The only way to ensure they don’t serve as that weak spot is to ensure they have the soap, the sanitizer, the masks and other equipment to keep everybody who is living and working in a prison as clean and safe as possible.”

Already, two inmates at the Stateville Correctional Center near Chicago have died from COVID-19; the facility was the site of a coronavirus outbreak that led to more than 64 confirmed cases between staff and those incarcerated there.

On Monday, officials confirmed an employee at the Danville Correctional Center had also tested positive for the virus.

IL-CHEP and other groups have warned that prisons are particularly at risk for such outbreaks due to “overcrowding” and “limited access to soap and water and…. the number of showers they can take.”

In an effort to reduce to spread of COVID-19 in prisons, the state has been consistently “reviewing the case files of as many low-risk offenders as possible for early release during this crisis;” during a daily press briefing Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said nearly 1,1000 people who meet the state’s criteria have been released from prisons.

Still, ICHEP’s attempt to flood the state’s prison facilities with hand sanitizer remains as urgent as ever, Ginsburg said.

“Our hope and expectation is that for as long as the Department of Corrections needs us to provide the hand sanitizer, we’ll be in a position to provide the sanitizer,” she said.