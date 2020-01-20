Coal company gets state OK to dump wastewater in river

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. A new study finds that global man-made carbon pollution continues to rise, but it’s not increasing as fast as the previous couple years. The study published Tuesday, Dec. 3, by scientists at the Global Carbon Project finds carbon dioxide emissions increased six tenths of a percent from 2018. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)

ILLINOIS (AP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources approved the first of three permits for a coal company’s plan to discharge wastewater from a mine into the Big Muddy River.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports Williamson Energy LLC’s Pond Creek Mine pipeline would dump millions of gallons of mine wastewater into the river. The department made a final decision in December on Williamson Energy’s application through its Office of Mines and Minerals.

The company still needs authorization from the state’s Environmental Protection Agency, which is awaiting its application fee. Critics say they will continue efforts to halt the pipeline.