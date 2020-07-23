Coach tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some families at PV Junkies Jumps Club were alerted this week about a coach testing positive for COVID-19.

In an email to parents, gym officials said a high jump coach felt ill over the weekend which led them to getting tested for COVID-19. The test came back positive. That coach is now in isolation.

Families were told athletes could still come in to work out and practice, but their coach would not be there to work with them. They would still be under the supervision of other coaches, but not those associated with their event.

WCIA reached out for comment regarding any precautions being taken for the athletes and are still waiting to hear back.

