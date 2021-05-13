CN Railroad Company: Tracks are now open for train traffic after derailment

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Canadian National Railroad Company (CN) says train traffic has resumed after a derailment Tuesday near Pesotum.

Two railroad crossings remained blocked for additional repairs, according to CN. Crews say they’re working diligently to get them reopened.

The railroad company says it’s still investigating the cause of the derailment.

Amtrak said on Wednesday two trains were canceled and alternative transportation was brought in for impacted customers.

A Champaign County EMA coordinator said Thursday morning Route 45 is no longer closed.

You can read the full CN statement below:

“As an update to our previous statement, CN crews are still responding to an incident south of Pesotum, Illinois, that occurred Tuesday around 8 p.m. local time. A total of 17 cars derailed in various positions. There were no injuries, no fire, no leaks and no danger to the local population.

The tracks are now open and train traffic will resume in the sector. However, crossings on County Road 300 North and Lincoln Street in Pesotum will remain blocked for a few days so that we can proceed with additional repairs. CN crews are working diligently to open them in a safe manner.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

CN would like to thank first responders for their assistance and apologize for the impact this incident has had on local residents and Amtrak commuters.“