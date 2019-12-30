Closed restaurant owes thousands in rent

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Salad Meister closed its doors in early December, but the restaurant still needs to come up with thousands.

A notice has been posted on the doors of the store saying almost $10,000 is owed to JSM Management, the leaser of the building.

Founder and co-owner Rob Meister says he was surprised when he found out the store closed because he has not been involved since November of 2017 because of a dispute between business partners.. He says he tried to take back over the restaurant this year but was turned down.

Meister says he still wants the restaurant to come back. He is not sure if it would be under the same name or a changes one.