Clocktower to get facelift

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are on the way to the city hall building. Gibson City leaders voted to fix the outside of their clocktower. The brick is likely around 50 years old. It’s now coming apart. Water has even been leaking through the roof into the mayor’s office. City leaders say they are tired of temporarily solutions.

“To fix it and have it work for a year or two and finally get moisture back in it again, it just causes the same damage over and over. So we’d like to get it fixed once and for all so we can get that office back in use,” said Gibson City Public Works Superintendent Randy Stauffer.

The project should start this spring. It will cost the city about $126,000. It will come from the city’s building funds.