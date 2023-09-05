CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton couple is saying thank you to firefighters and a local business in the wake of their house catching fire Sunday.

Devin Bray said his fiancé posted a thank you to everybody who helped. The fire started from shorted wires, and he said it could have been a lot worse if firefighters had not arrived when they did.

Bray said not only did firefighters put out the fire, but they made sure he and his family were comfortable.

“They made sure that my kid was looked after too. Because we were in the car, they made sure we had AC and everything,” Bray said. “I don’t know which firefighter it was, but one of them was trying to get him into the truck too, but they were having a busy day. But that was pretty cool. My kid was excited just to see the fire truck, so that was nice of them.”

Bray said his family was getting ready to eat before they had to evacuate the house. The restaurant across the street, Ted’s Garage Grill, heard this and brought over food for the family.