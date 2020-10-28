Clinic offering several COVID-testing options

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Clinic is offering multiple ways for people to access coronavirus testing.

A press release says it will help meet the current demand for testing and provide additional options for patients.

People who think they need a test can proceed through the following steps:

Call your Springfield Clinic doctor to discuss options. You must have an order from your physician to receive a COVID-19 test at one of the clinic’s Drive-Up Lab Locations. Walk into the clinic or book an appointment online to be evaluated at one of their four Urgent Care locations, and the provider will determine if you need an immediate COVID-19 test.

The release says you will not receive any results at the drive-up location. Your doctor’s office will call you with your results.

The downtown drive-up lab has moved to 701 South Sixth Street, which is three blocks north of the main campus.

“This new drive-up lab location provides four drive-up bays for patients to pull their car into and is designed to shelter them from the elements while they receive care,” the release says.

That location is in addition to Springfield Clinic’s new drive-up lab on the west side of Springfield, located at 3040 Hamlin Parkway.

For more information about hours of operation for Urgent Care and drive-up labs, click here.