URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – After living in C-U at Home’s low-barrier shelter, eight men moved into a new mid-barrier shelter on Springfield Avenue in Urbana on Monday.

It was a happy day for those men moving in, as the new housing will help them transition to find a place of their own. The move comes with more amenities, including a fully stocked kitchen and a larger dining room table where they can eat together. They are also upgrading to a big backyard.

New tenant Emmett Harris said he is grateful for this house, and it is helping him focus on what he needs to do to get back on his feet.

“Way better, more space. We can walk out and go to work and then come back and take out, feel comfortable coming back,” Harris said. “This is great. I appreciate these guys for doing this for us.”

Harris said a weight has been lifted with this change of living arrangements. He said the comfort of this new space will help his mental health.

C-U at Home staff will work with the men and help with tasks such as grocery shopping, making budgets and writing resumes.

The organization has various shelter programs with many ways to get involved. More information can be found on C-U At Home’s website.