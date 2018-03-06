Clerks say early voting numbers “normal”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We’re two weeks away from the primary election race and most county clerks say numbers are on pace when it comes to those who have already cast their vote.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten says things are going smoothly. So far, they’ve had about 2,000 voters come through which is a higher number than usual. They expect an election this size will bring in about 25,000 votes.

Local races include everything from county sheriff to treasurer. When it comes to the state, there’s the governor’s and attorney general’s races. Hulten says a primary is the time to let your voice be heard.

Next week, Champaign County is adding eight early voting locations. Election Day is March 20. Early voting can be done at the clerk’s office or through a ballot in the mail.

This election is proving to be pretty similar across Central Illinois. The Vermilion County clerk says they have fewer than 200 ballots; Piatt County is right around there with 217; Macon County has had more than 1,000.

All say those numbers are pretty normal for a race like this. The numbers include both mail and in-person ballots.