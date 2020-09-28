Clerk says ballots will be counted

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A vital piece of information was missing from Champaign County ballots when early voting started last week.

A referendum question about the Champaign County Forest Preserve was on the ballot, but the legally-required explanations of the tax impact weren’t.

According to the Property Tax Cap Statute, referendum questions that propose increasing taxes in any way have to be accompanied with explanations of what the tax impact would be per taxable household.

When early voting started last week, that information wasn’t included on the ballot — and the mistake wasn’t caught until late Friday, County Clerk Aaron Ammons told WCIA on Monday.

That means that at least some votes had already been cast by the time the mistake was caught, raising the question of whether those ballots would be considered invalid. Ammons, however, said that question was a non-issue.

“To be clear: The actual questions have always been correct,” Ammons said. “All ballots are valid. It will not invalidate all the ballots (already cast).”

Ammons said county clerk employees worked over the weekend to address the issue.