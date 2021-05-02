Clearview Farms begins next wave of planting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Clearview Farms began its next round of planting crops. On Sunday, it planted soybeans, sweetcorn and sunflowers.

Its Director of Farm Management Jim Goss said normally they’d wait a few more days, but a combination of rain on Wednesday, and recent Spring weather, made the soil the right temperature for planting. And with rain in the forecast over the next few days, Goss said there’s no better time to plant than now.

“The sunflowers will probably come up the quickest, then you can expect to see popcorn and sweetcorn popping up a few days later,” Goss said.

Goss also said you can expect to see them begin to sprout in the next few weeks.