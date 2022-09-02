SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football.

If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level.

Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will now have to use clear bags to enter the stadium. It includes the visiting team’s fans as well.

Large bags and backpacks will not be allowed in. But, you can bring a small clutch or wristlet. School officials said it’s an added safety measure.

The Springfield School District started rolling out this policy last year at certain events. Now, it’s in place at all sporting events.

Jason Wind, the district’s executive director for school sports, said it’s all about keeping people safe. He said they adopted the rules from U of I.

“We don’t want anything to occur that would put a bad taste in someone’s mouth about attending one of their games,” he said. “This policy that we put in place hopefully allows us to have fewer instances that may occur.”

You’ll still be able to bring in a seat cushion and camera.

Visit Champaign School District’s Facebook, Springfield District 186’s website or Danville High School’s Facebook for details and dimensions.