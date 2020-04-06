Cleaning company gives back to first responders

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A cleaning company is disinfecting vehicles for local police and fire departments.

Newton’s Cleaning & Restoration spent Monday morning disinfecting police squads to help keep first responders safe from COVID-19. They’ve also disinfected Danville’s fire trucks and other departments’ vehicles. They fogged the squads with disinfectant and then added a protective layer of an antimicrobial product to each vehicle.

Erin Forsyth says Newton’s has seen an increase in orders over the last few weeks.

“Everybody’s worried right now,” she says. “Anything that we can do to kind of lessen that worry, we’re proud to be able to do. I would be lying if I said everybody wasn’t concerned about what’s going on right now.”

The protective layer should cover vehicles for about 30 days. Forsyth says the company will approach the possibility of another spray-down in a month.

“We’re really proud to be able to offer this service,” Forsyth says. “It’s just something we feel really passionate about, giving back to our community and giving back to our first responders.”