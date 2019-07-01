Clean up underway after storm

Tree down in Mount Hope cemetery in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s clean up day after another round of storms hit Central Illinois. Crews all across the area are still picking up debris. Many who were hit by the tornadoes in May are victims again.

Some were without power for more than four hours. Trees came down all over the area, knocking out power lines, blocking roads, and damaging structures.

Homeowners spent Monday picking up pieces after the storm. Many said they were just grateful it wasn’t like last time.

“We were without power and there’s some cleaning up to do this morning,” said homeowner Erik Lund.

While Champaign public works reported about 10 – 20 calls for downed trees and limbs, Urbana took the brunt of it.

“I know that I probably had between 20 – 30 e-mails that came through as part of our emergency reporting system and our phones have been pretty much ringing off the hook,” said Public Facilities Manager Vince Gustafson.

“A tree in my neighbor’s backyard came down on a power line, so we were without power and there’s some cleaning up to do this morning. We were without power for almost a day then [May’s tornadoes], so this is better and hats off to Ameren, so they were quick to come out here and do that,” said Lund.

Ronnie Wright lives in an apartment in Urbana. He describes the rain as so heavy, he could barely see.

“It was pouring. Just going from doorway to my car, I was soaked. Couple weeks ago, when we had that storm, it was like this whole block. You couldn’t even go down the street, it was all trees everywhere. This was pretty mellow compared to that, but I mean, it was a lot more rain,” said Ronnie Wright.

Gustafson says the damage, though more mild than the tornadoes in late May, was much more widespread.

“The bulk of the damage was trees and limbs. This was all over town from the north side of town, all the way down to Florida Avenue,” said Gustafson.

Sunday, around 4:20 p.m., Urbana public works emergency crews were dealing with immediate hazards, street flooding, and traffic signals that were out.

“We came in and started just working strategically through the areas, cleaning up city trees and right-of-ways,” said Gustafson.

Urbana and Champaign’s public works both say they will not be picking up debris, unless they are city trees or they are blocking roads.