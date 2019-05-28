Clean-up crews busy after series of severe storms

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews and neighbors have been working for the past few days to clean up storm damage.

More severe weather just hit the area again. There’s still a lot of damage left from the last system. Multiple trees were ripped apart or knocked over.

“I mean, we’ve had storms, but nothing like this.”

It’s a first for many: Three EF-1 tornadoes in Champaign County Sunday. There’s more severe weather on the way.

“It was very scary, that’s all I can say.”

City crews continue working clearing roads. Downed trees damaged cars, windows, fences, homes.

“We heard a gigantic crack and very loud sound and wind blowing. We didn’t realize at first what happened. We just thought it was thunder over our heads.”

St. Matthew Catholic School’s yard was hit. It’s keeping clean-up crews busy.

“It took like four or five pine trees down. Slammed it down on their equipment and their gear out here and we’re just cleaning it up.”

For some people living in Urbana, the winds were so strong, they actually ripped this chunk off the roof and knocked it onto the ground.

“All I heard was short of winds and trees moving around and I thought to myself, ‘Boy, this is an unusual wind storm.'”

One homeowner’s entire backyard is covered by a fallen tree.

“I got up, opened my curtains and it was totally dark and then I could see lightning and things falling. We are fortunate that we didn’t get physically hurt.”

But now, everyone has to brace for another round.

“As days go on, and you’ve picked up all this trash and windfall and all this stuff, it gets kind of depressing, you know? Because you’re losing something that’s part of your family.”

One good thing is how everyone lends a hand when there’s an emergency.

“When there’s a crisis, everyone seems to jump in and help.”

City leaders in Champaign say they’re about done with clean-up, but the city, as well as Urbana, are picking up storm debris from the curb through June 4.

Crews are still dealing with hazards like detached branches lodged in trees, cracked branches, anything which has been so damaged it could fall on roads including trees leaning over.

The city is not picking up anything at the curb more than 10″ in diameter or construction materials.