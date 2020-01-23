Class focuses time on teaching historic impeachment

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is only the third one in American history. So when history is being made in the present, how do students learn about it?

One class at Monticello High School is all about current events. Which means they are watching the impeachment as it happens.

“Seeing it unfold before them is something they’ll remember the rest of their lives,” says teacher Doug Kunde. “It’s probably a good thing to be tuned in as that happens.”

A lot of the students say they prefer to learn about the news of the day. The class is small, but the discussion, especially on the trial, is always lively. Mary Grace Ross says her classroom is the best way to keep up.

“With all my other classes and other stuff going on I definitely don’t pay attention as much as I probably should to what’s going on,” says Ross. “It’s really cool to hear little murmurs about the impeachment going on at school I can chime into the conversation and put my own input into the conversation from taking the class.”

They are on a block schedule which means Wednesday was their first chance to talk since the trial started. Kunde says the main objective in the class is broadening the view of his students.

“Most come in with a strong opinion of what they believe,” says Kunde. “Already have an idea of how things work in the world. My job as a current events teacher though is to look at it through other people’s eyes and understand why they believe what they do.”

Collin Jones is another student in the class. He says everyone his age could benefit from disusing these things in school.

“There’s not as many people who are educated in what’s going on in the world and it creates division in the school,” says Jones. “If everybody was required to take this class, there might be no arguments or anything.”

The hope is students continue to use the skills they learn in class into their future lives.