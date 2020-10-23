City’s oldest park gets major upgrade

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a lot of history on the grounds of Ellsworth Park.

It begins with the fact it was donated by a coal company.

The renovations, which are slightly beyond the halfway point, were made possible by an open space land acquisition and development grant from the state.

Danville got more than $370,000 and had to match the money before breaking ground.

Today’s playgrounds, restroom-concession building and nine-hold disc golf course are just the foundation.

A picnic shelter is being built near the playground and work is being done almost daily.

“We still need to get our basketball court in,” said Steve Lane, Danville Superintendent of Parks & Public Property. “We’re putting in a brand new basketball court with lighting. We will be doing new LED lighting throughout the park, or throughout the grant area of the park, so that will be parking lot lighting, court lighting, lighting of the playground and some decorative pedestrian lighting.”

Work is scheduled to be finished by the spring of next year.

Interestingly enough, Ellsworth Park – at one time or another – was home to a horse racing track, swimming beach and nine-hole golf course.