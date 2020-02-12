City’s financial forecast looks brighter than before

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city just released its financial forecast for fiscal year 2021 through 2025, and mayor Diane Marlin says the city is in better financial shape now than it has been for the past 5 years.

Marlin also said this is the first time in 3 years they won’t have to make any budget cuts.

The budget forecast shows financial stability, even accounting for the fact that the city won’t be getting any property taxes from Carle.

However, the report also showed expenditures growing more quickly than revenues, so they’ll have to keep their eye on that. That’s why a big priority is on future developments.

Marlin says it was always her goal as mayor to help fix the city’s budget. Now that that’s done, the city can focus on other improvement projects. A couple examples of that would be improvements to infrastructure, and putting in something similar to a bus terminal in the downtown.

“We’ve addressed our structural deficit, and we have rebuilt our city fund balance to where it needs to be. So we’re in a much better place than we were 3 years ago,” said Marlin.