City woman continues voter drives, ballot pickups

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For some people, turning in their ballot is a challenge — especially if they don’t have a car, or other means of transportation.

However, one Urbana woman wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard — and can cast their vote safely.

Linda Turnbull is trying to raise $3,000 to help get out the vote this year, by helping give voters — or their mailed-out ballots — to the polls.

Turnbull plans to use those funds on a van rental and protective equipment — like plastic covers for car seats that can be wiped down after each use. Voters needing a ride to the polls will be provided masks if they don’t have one.

She’s held vote drives for previous elections and isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her this year. For a drive one year, she rode 800 miles on election days.

Turnbull described her work as a ‘career’ of hers. She said she has a passion for getting people registered to vote, and engaging people “because that’s their power, that’s the time when you’re voice can be heard on different issues.

“It could be longer-line future generations of planning that you’ll have been apart of. So if you’re voice is not heard people don’t know how you feel about the candidates, and how you feel about the issues.

Turnbull also said many people died for African Americans’ right to vote.

“A lot of times people of our color, they think that your vote does not count. But your vote does matter because there are a lot of people who think that your vote does not count. Add in all those people, there’s a lot of votes wasted that could have been voted.”

In just 30 days, she’s raised $1,400 — so she knows she’s making an impact. She still hopes to make her goal of $3,000.

“I know there’s a need,” Turnbull said, “because every election, people need rides. A lot of times, you need to encourage people to vote. So I’ll also be about and about with my microphone, telling people, ‘have they been registered? You need to go vote today, do you need a ride?’ and encouraging and engaging people to vote.”

It doesn’t matter what party someone plans to vote for — Turnull says that she won’t ask her riders that.

“That would be electioneering,” she said.

“I want to make sure people are safe, and are sticking to safety guidelines.

“Everybody’s voice matters. Everyone has a right to vote for whoever they choose to vote for.”

If you need ride, you can call Turnbull at 217-550-6198, or email her at Politicalconsultant87@yahoo.com.

Donations for the voter rides can be mailed to her at 1213 West Beardsley Avenue in Urbana.