City was “prepared for the worst” in refund lawsuit

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin says a judge’s ruling to have them pay the Carle Foundation back taxes will not change the city’s property tax rare or disrupt current programs and services.

Urbana is one of seven different taxing groups that will have to chip into a $6.2 million refund. The Carle Foundation first made it’s case for being a tax exempt non-profit back in 2007. The judge agreed with them on Wednesday. The refund is for taxes paid by Carle from 2005 to 2011. Marlins says she is disappointed in the decision.

“We’ve long contended, and the public agrees, that Carle Hospital should help support the health of the community,” says Marlin. “By that I mean help support our public safety, infrastructure, schools, and parks. Just as much as they support the health of the people that they serve.”

Cunningham Township, Champaign County, C-U Public Health, Parkland College, the County Forest Preserve, and MTD are the others who will pay back taxes. The numbers are still being done on who owes how much. Acting Champaign County Treasurer C. Pius Weibel says they have been working on it.

“We had the records on file here, so it’s just a matter of finding them,” says Weibel. “Former Treasurer Dan Welch came in this morning and refiled those files. So we’ve been able to put things together and come up with some numbers.”

Urbana prepared for this with a reserve account with set aside money. Cunningham Township has had the potential tax refund in their fiscal reports for years. In a release, Carle defended the ruling.

“Carle leverages property tax savings by providing charity care and engaging in other charitable activities that cost more than four times the amount of tax that Carle would pay if its properties were not exempt,” they said.

Illinois passed a law in 2012 preventing non-profits from paying property taxes. Carle has not been paying since then. The ruling also makes sure they keep their exempt status going forward.